Rickie Fowler follows his drive from the 18th tee of the Silverado Resort North Course during the first round of the Fortinet Championship.

 ERIC RISBERG/AP PHOTO

NAPA, Calif. — Rickie Fowler began his 15th professional season Thursday. From clubs to coach to caddie, just about everything is new for the five-time PGA Tour winner.

Fowler, whose last victory was the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, enjoyed immediate success.

