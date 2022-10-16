Main Photo

Rickie Fowler of the United States hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round of the Zozo Championship golf tournament.

 TOMOHIRO OHSUMI/AP PHOTO

INZAI CITY, Japan — Rickie Fowler shot a 4-under 66 on Saturday to take a one-shot lead after the third round of the Zozo Championship, putting himself in position for his first PGA Tour win in 3 1/2 years.

Fowler last won in 2019 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Recommended for you