Main Photo

Hideki Matsuyama plays a shot in the first hole at the Zozo Championship.

 KATSUYA MIYAGAWA/KYODO NEWS VIA AP

INZAI CITY, Japan — Rickie Fowler and Andrew Putnam were tied with a one-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the Zozo Championship, where scores were low with drier conditions after rain in the first round.

It was a tougher day for former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, who is also the defending champion and the hometown favorite. He was 10 strokes off the pace after a 69. He opened with a 71 on Thursday.

Recommended for you