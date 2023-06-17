Main Photo

Rickie Fowler waves after setting scoring record with a 62 in the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Los Angeles Country Club on Thursday.

 GEORGE WALKER IV/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele became part of U.S. Open history on Thursday in a most unfathomable manner. No one had ever shot 62 in the previous 122 editions of golf’s toughest test until they did it some 15 minutes apart.

Even more stunning were so many other records on an extraordinary day for scoring at the major that puts par on a pedestal.

