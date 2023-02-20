NASCAR Daytona 500 Qualifying Auto Racing

Josh Sims, left, of FOX Sports interviews Alex Bowman after he qualified for the pole position in the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — When Josh Sims reports on NASCAR this season, the stock car series these days — from the garage to the grandstands to top brass — looks more like him.

Yes, Sims takes pride in the fact that he will become the first Black pit reporter for the Daytona 500 and that his rapid rise at Fox has made him one of the primary faces of the network’s NASCAR coverage.

