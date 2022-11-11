Main Photo

Fox’s NFL pregame show is going international for the first time in 13 years for their annual Veterans Day show. This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

 AP FILE PHOTO

This week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” will originate from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. The last time the pregame crew went outside the United States was 2009, when the show was at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.

