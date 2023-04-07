Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Taylor Walls tags out Washington Nationals’ Alex Call on a steal attempt of second base during the third inning.

 ALEX BRANDON/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON — Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez each had two hits including a home run, and the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Washington Nationals 7-2 on Wednesday.

The Rays improved to 6-0 and extended the best start in franchise history. They are off to the best start of any team since Baltimore opened 7-0 in 2016 and are the first team to win its first six games by four or more runs since the 1884 St. Louis Maroons won their first 13 by at least four runs.

