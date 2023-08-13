Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco celebrates after scoring against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning.

 SCOTT AUDETTE/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Wander Franco hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth and the AL wild-card-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cleveland Guardians 9-8 after a bullpen meltdown in the top of the inning Friday night.

Franco homered to right off Nick Sandlin (5-5) for his first career walkoff shot. Through a translator, Franco said it was his first walkoff hit since he played with Class A Bowling Green.

Recommended for you