BOSTON — Wander Franco hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning, Drew Rasmussen threw four strong innings in a spot start for Tampa Bay and the Rays added to their lead in the AL East with an 8-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
Mike Zunino added a three-run homer in the eighth, driving the ball well over the Green Monster and out of Fenway Park, as the Rays took two of three games at second-place Boston and extended their lead in the AL East to five games.
Kevin Kiermaier went 3 for 3 with a walk and scored twice for Tampa Bay, which rebounded from a blowout loss a night earlier with its sixth win in seven games against Boston.
“We talked about yesterday how it got out of hand, but had all the confidence in the world — for good reason — these guys were doing to come back and be ready to go and they were,” manager Kevin Cash said. “These guys, they come to play and they back that up daily.”
One day after setting a season high in runs, hits (19) and walks (nine) in a 20-8 rout of the Rays, the Red Sox’s offensive woes returned Thursday as Boston lost for the 11th time in 13 games.
The Red Sox had just two hits — an RBI double by Rafael Devers in the fourth inning and a single in the fifth inning by Kevin Plawecki was the last hit against the Rays, who got five shutout innings from four relievers after Rasmussen left.
Rasmussen was supposed to “open” for the Rays in his third start of the season and delivered much more with the longest outing of his career. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks with four strikeouts before Collin McHugh (4-1) took over in the fifth.
“I felt really good about how today went and the ability to get that fourth inning, just to give somebody at the back end a chance to catch their breath and take another day off,” said Rasmussen, usually a reliever who a had never thrown more than three innings.
Rasmussen didn’t allow a hit until Devers drove a double to center with two outs in the fourth, scoring Kiké Hernández after a leadoff walk.
Tanner Houck (0-3), recalled from Triple-A Worcester after Boston’s blowout victory Wednesday night, allowed four runs on six hits and struck out eight in five-plus innings.
Houck pitched into the sixth, when the Rays broke the 1-all tie with three runs. Brandon Lowe led off with a single and Franco followed with a drive to left-center field that hit to the left of the yellow line separating the Green Monster from home-run territory, and the carom took it to the top of the wall in center, near the flagpole. Umpires ruled it homer after meeting.
Franco initially stayed on second until the umpires called the hit a home run after a brief conference in the infield, and Tampa Bay led 3-1. Houck threw 10 pitches in the at-bat before hanging a slider to Franco, who had fouled off six during the at-bat.
“At that moment, you’ve got to tip your hat to the kid that hit a home run there,” Boston manager Alex Cora said.
A bases-loaded balk later in the inning by reliever Hansel Robles pushed another run across. That run was charged to Houck.
Tampa Bay blew it open with four more runs in the eighth, when Zunino hit a three-run shot, his 23rd homer of the season.