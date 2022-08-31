Main Photo

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez aims a pitch during the first inning.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Chris Martin has exceeded the Los Angeles Dodgers’ expectations since they traded for him in late July.

The well-traveled reliever inherited a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 10th inning and got the final two outs as the NL-West leading Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Monday night.

Recommended for you