Main Photo

Drivers race in a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway.

 EVA RUSSO/RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH VIA AP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR teams boycotted a meeting with series leadership Wednesday as a show of frustration over the slow pace of negotiations on a new business model.

Three team representatives told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that the owners collectively decided to skip the quarterly meeting because they don’t believe NASCAR has negotiated in good faith. The request for anonymity is due to the sensitivity of the negotiations.

