APTOPIX Florida State Miami Basketball

Florida State guard Matthew Cleveland (35), right, reacts after scoring the winning basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Coral Gables, Fla. Florida State defeated Miami 85-84.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Down by 25 early in the second half, Florida State decided not to stop playing.

And the Seminoles ended Miami’s hopes of a perfect home season.

Recommended for you