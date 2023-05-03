Main Photo

Jim Furyk, right, has been named U.S. captain for the 2024 Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Jim Furyk gets another crack at being U.S. captain for a road game, this time the Presidents Cup in Canada.

The PGA Tour on Tuesday introduced Furyk as captain for the 2024 matches at Royal Montreal, where the Americans will try to win for the 10th consecutive time.

Recommended for you