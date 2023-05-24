Main Photo

Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC reads his putt on the fourth green during the first round of LIV golf tournament at the Cedar Ridge Country Club.

 KATELYN MULCAHY/LIV GOLF VIA AP

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Sergio Garcia was left out of the PGA Championship, the first time in 24 years he was not eligible for a major. The day after Brooks Koepka won, the Spaniard made it to the next major through U.S. Open qualifying in Dallas.

That was the third of 13 final qualifiers for the U.S. Open, to be held June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club. Already in the books are England last week and Japan on Monday, where Ryo Ishikawa was among three to advance.

Recommended for you