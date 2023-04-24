Davis Garcia Boxing

Referee Thomas Taylor counts out Ryan Garcia, who was knocked down by Gervonta Davis in a lightweight boxing bout Saturday, April 22, in Las Vegas.

 JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ryan Garcia has already put the first loss of his career in the rearview mirror.

After being stopped in the seventh round by a vicious liver shot from Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) on Saturday night that was billed as the year’s best fight to date, Garcia (23-1, 19 KOs) said he was disappointed and sad. But he planned on getting right back in the gym and returning whenever he can.

