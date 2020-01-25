SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Maybe it was fitting that Jimmy Garoppolo did his best Bob Griese impersonation in the victory that sent the San Francisco 49ers to Griese’s old stomping grounds in Miami for the Super Bowl.
Perhaps no quarterback since the former Dolphins Hall of Famer had ever done less in the game that led his team to the Super Bowl than Garoppolo did last Sunday when he threw only eight passes in a 37-20 victory over Green Bay.
That’s led to some predictable skepticism about whether Garoppolo should get credit for leading the Niners to the Super Bowl or if he’s just along for the ride.
“That’s wild that he takes criticism for that,” left tackle Joe Staley said Thursday. “We won the game. We were doing what we needed to do to win the game and that’s the main point of an NFL football game. I think he would be pretty sad if he threw 450 and we lost, so it doesn’t really matter.”
Garoppolo acknowledged he hears the criticism that he didn’t do much to get San Francisco this far and uses it as motivation, even if he’s much quieter about it than teammate Richard Sherman, who seems to seek out doubters as fuel.
“I do the same thing,” Garoppolo said. “I hear all the stuff and everything, but you can’t put that all out there all the time. You have to do with it what you will and take it for what it is. Just at the end of the day you’ve got to go out there and play football.”
Garoppolo completed six passes for 77 yards last week. It was the fewest pass attempts by a team in the playoffs since Griese’s Dolphins threw six times in the AFC title game against Oakland following the 1973 season and then only seven times in a Super Bowl win over Minnesota two weeks later.
The only other time a team threw eight or fewer passes in a playoff game came in the 1971 AFC championship when Griese had eight attempts in a victory over Baltimore.