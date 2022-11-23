Main Photo

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle celebrates after scoring a touchdown.

 MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ/AP PHOTO

MEXICO CITY — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping.

It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers.

Recommended for you