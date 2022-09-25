Main Photo

Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson (15) catches a hit by Washington Nationals’ Riley Adams (15) during the ninth inning.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Braxton Garrett pitched six effective innings in his first major league start in a month, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 5-2 on Friday night.

Garrett allowed one run — Lane Thomas’ leadoff homer in the first — and five hits. The left-hander struck out six and walked none.

Recommended for you