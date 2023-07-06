Main Photo

Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida, right, scores against Texas Rangers’ Mitch Garver on a single by Justin Turner during the eighth inning.

 MICHAEL DWYER/AP PHOTO

BOSTON — Mitch Garver hit a three-run homer, Dane Dunning pitched six solid innings and the AL West-leading Texas Rangers had a rain-delayed 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Robbie Grossman and Josh Jung each added an RBI double for the Rangers, who won for just the second time in six games. Garver also had a bases-loaded walk.

