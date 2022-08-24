Main Photo

Odessa Permian head coach Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73.

 AP FILE PHOTO

LUBBOCK, Texas — Gary Gaines, coach of the Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has died. He was 73.

Gaines' family said in a statement the former coach died Monday in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

