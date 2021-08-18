LAS VEGAS — Luka Garza had 21 points and 15 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Orlando Magic 79-78 on Monday night in the NBA Summer League.
Top draft pick Cade Cunningham did not play for Detroit, and neither did Orlando’s Jalen Suggs, the No. 5 overall pick.
Garza, the college player of the year from Iowa who was drafted near the end of the second round, had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first half.
The Pistons led by three in the final seconds. Tahjere McCall and Iggy Brazdeikis missed 3-pointers for the Magic, and Yante Maten’s tip-in was inconsequential.
Hassani Gravett led Orlando with 19 points.
Garza went 8 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Saben Lee had 19 points and eight assists for Detroit.
“We communicate a lot outside the court. We talk about different actions — if the defense does this, what we should do. I think that definitely helps a lot speeding up that chemistry process,” Lee said of himself and Garza. “He’s a very skilled big. He’s very smart, can pick-and-pop.”