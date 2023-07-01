Main Photo

Coco Gauff from the US returns the ball to Jessica Pegula from the US during their women's singles quarterfinal match on day six of the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament.

 GARETH FULLER/PA VIA AP

EASTBOURNE, England — Coco Gauff powered past her doubles partner Jessica Pegula to reach the semifinals at the Eastbourne International on Thursday.

Wet weather delayed the start of play at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament before Gauff wasted little time in beating third-seeded Pegula 6-3, 6-3 in an all-American match.

