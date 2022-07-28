Main Photo

Geoff Ogilvy, of Australia, hits to the 12th hole during the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Geoff Ogilvy walked into the locker room two weeks ago at the Barracuda Championship and didn’t recognize many faces. He’s pretty sure they didn’t recognize him, either.

“They were probably thinking, ‘Who’s that old guy with the beard and no hair?‘” he said.

