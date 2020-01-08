EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants and New England Patriots assistant Joe Judge are working on a deal for him to become the team’s head coach, a surprising move for the four-time Super Bowl-winning franchise that tumbled to the bottom of the NFL in recent years, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal is not done.
Mentored by Bill Belichick and Nick Saban in a 15-year career, Judge would become a head coach for the first time. At 38, he would be one of the youngest NFL coaches.
Judge has won three Super Bowls with New England in eight years as an assistant on Belichick’s staff. He was the fifth candidate the Giants interviewed since firing Pat Shurmur on Dec. 30. Among those, Mike McCarthy agreed Monday to become the Dallas Cowboys’ new coach and Matt Rhule, who was supposed to interview with New York, is headed to the Carolina Panthers, according to people familiar with those situations.