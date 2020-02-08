LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kiah Gillespie set the tone, and her teammates helped finish the job.
Gillespie scored 25 points to lead the No. 17 Florida State to a 67-59 upset over No. 5 Louisville on Thursday night. She scored nine of her points and grabbed 10 of her 13 rebounds in the first half.
“That’s the difference in her game,” Florida State coach Sue Semrau said. “When she rebounds, she’s really, really good.”
Nicki Ekhomu added 18 points for Florida State, which trailed for just 13 seconds. The Seminoles (19-4, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended Louisville’s win streak at 13 games.
Florida State shot just 34.3% to lead 26-17 at halftime. The Seminoles outrebounded Louisville 29-16 in the first half, including 10 offensive boards. Louisville shot just 24.1% before the break.
In a physical, hard-fought contest, Gillespie said she made sure to keep her composure.
“I tend to get frustrated sometimes, but I didn’t do that tonight when some of the shots weren’t falling,” she said.
Gillespie made just 4 of 11 shots in the first half, but made 6 of 9 in the second.
Louisville (21-2, 10-1) trailed by as many as 11 points early in the second half, but the Cardinals shot 58.3% in the third period and cut the deficit to just 42-40 on a Yacine Diop jumper just before the buzzer. A Kylee Shook putback tied the game 17 seconds into the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles scored the next 13 points to effectively put the game away.
Louisville coach Jeff Walz liked the fight his team showed, but he said defensive breakdowns early in the game and then during the decisive run were costly.
“If we could have gotten a stop and taken the lead, then all of a sudden, it’s like a little pressure comes off,” he said.
Dana Evans led Louisville with 18 points and eclipsed the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career. Bionca Dunham added 14 for the Cardinals, who shot a season-low 34.4% from the field.