NEW YORK — Tyler Glasnow flummoxed the Yankees for six innings, Ji-Man Choi and Kevin Kiermaier homered off Gerrit Cole, and the Tampa Bay Rays extended their mastery of New York with a 5-3 victory Monday night.
The AL East leaders improved to 7-1 against the Yankees this season and stretched their division cushion to 4 1/2 games.
New York had won three straight since snapping a seven-game skid, but crumbled early with Cole on the mound.
Glasnow (2-1) had a no-hitter through five and completed six innings of scoreless, two-hit ball. He struck out nine and walked one.
Gio Urshela hit a solo homer, and Luke Voit added his eighth homer in 12 games for the Yankees.
Diego Castillo stranded a runner in the ninth for his third save.
Cole (4-2) labored through five innings, allowing four runs, eight hits and four walks. He struck out seven.