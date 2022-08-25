Main Photo

Chicago Bears new NFL football team general manager Ryan Poles speaks during a news conference. Poles is among six general managers of color picked to fill the past 12 openings going back to early 2021.

 AP FILE PHOTO

DALLAS — Ryan Poles knew pretty quickly he was interested in the path that led to his hiring as general manager of the Chicago Bears, while Dallas Cowboys personnel man Will McClay toiled in arena football before scouting beckoned.

Both credit relationships built along the way for their spots in a promising trend of diversity hiring for the NFL, plagued for years by a poor record in opportunities for minorities in the coaching ranks.

Recommended for you