Major League Baseball returns to Iowa on tonight when the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds in the second “Field of Dreams” game at a throwback ballpark near where the 1989 movie was filmed.

David Bell’s grandfather, father and brother played in the majors. Bell spent 12 years in the big leagues himself and worked as a coach and front office executive before taking over as manager of the Cincinnati Reds.

So yeah, “ Field of Dreams,” a movie about family and baseball, hits a little differently for him.

