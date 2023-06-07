Stanley Cup Panthers Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks the shot of Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the first period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No team in over 25 years has been more dominant than the Vegas Golden Knights through the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final.

They have outscored the Florida Panthers by eight goals, including Monday night’s 7-2 victory in Game 2 that put the Knights two wins from the first championship in the franchise’s short six-year history.

