First-place individual champion Talor Gooch, of RangeGoats GC, poses for a photo with the trophy after the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide.

 MONTANA PRITCHARD/LIV GOLF VIA AP

ADELAIDE, Australia — Talor Gooch saw his double-digit overnight lead almost evaporate but rallied late to win the inaugural LIV Australia tournament Sunday at the Grange Golf Club.

After two bogey-free 10-under 62 rounds, Gooch shot a 1-over 73 to clinch his maiden LIV Golf tournament victory by three strokes from a fast-moving Anirban Lahiri. Gooch finished with a three-round total of 19-under 197.

