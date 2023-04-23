ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Talor Gooch continued his bogey-free run at the inaugural LIV Australia tournament Saturday and shot his second consecutive 10-under 62 to increase his lead to 10 strokes after two rounds at the Grange Golf Club.

Gooch had a 36-hole total of 124 going into Sunday’s final round. He led by four strokes after the opening round.

