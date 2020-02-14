ORLANDO — Aaron Gordon and Markelle Fultz saved the Orlando Magic from going into the All-Star break with an embarrassing loss.
Gordon scored 25 points and Markelle Fultz added 21 as the Magic rallied to beat the Detroit Pistons 116-112 in overtime on Wednesday night.
The Pistons came back from a 22-point deficit before losing their fourth straight.
Gordon, who also had nine rebounds and nine assists, hit two 3-point shots, the second of which tied the game 103-all with 1:03 left after Detroit had taken a seven-point lead.
“The last seven games I think he’s averaging about 20 (actually 19.6). I think it’s his best stretch, and his defense has been good. It’s a good sign,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said.
“I know when I play well, the team plays well. It’s kind of a given,” Gordon said. “But we’ve got a long way to go to be a team that can win in the playoffs.”
The Magic (24-31) stand eighth in the Eastern Conference at the All-Star break.
Fultz had 10 assists and two steals and scored the Magic’s first and last points in overtime.