ORLANDO — The Orlando Magic aren’t built to shoot their way out of slumps, so know they won't have many nights like they did Monday.
Aaron Gordon scored 26 points, Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Magic surged past the Atlanta Hawks 135-126.
The Magic, who had lost eight of nine overall and five straight at home, stunned themselves and the Hawks with a 79-point second half that included a season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter. The Magic are 7-0 this season when scoring more than 120 points.
“When the ball goes through the net like that, it’s more enjoyable for everyone,” Vucevic said. “But we can’t expect to make shots like that every night. We don’t have that kind of firepower. The reality is, we’re not going to win many games giving up 126 points.”
But they had it rolling against Atlanta. The Magic hit 52.6% from the field, including a season-high 18 3-pointers, in their highest-scoring game this season.
Orlando hit 13 of 25 3-point attempts in the second half and used a pair of 11-0 runs in the fourth quarter to run down Atlanta.
Evan Fournier had 22 points and Terrence Ross had five 3-pointers and 21 points off the bench. Markelle Fultz contributed 13 points and eight assists.
“The way we’ve been struggling, our guys knew this was an important game,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. “And that’s the way we’ve got to play. It’s got to be five-man basketball.”