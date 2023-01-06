Main Photo

Southern Miss running back Frank Gore Jr. (3) scores while filling in as quarterback against Liberty linebacker Ahmad Walker (34) dives after him.

 AP FILE PHOTO

The son of one of the NFL’s most prolific running backs made quite a name for himself this bowl season.

Southern Mississippi’s Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 329 yards – the most in any bowl game ever – to lead the Golden Eagles to a 38-24 LendingTree Bowl victory over Rice. The record had been held by Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples, who rushed for 317 yards against North Texas in the 2020 Myrtle Beach Bowl.

