PITTSBURGH — The puck ended up on Yanni Gourde’s stick and for a split second, the only thing the Tampa Bay Lightning forward felt was a sense of panic.
It passed. It always does these days for the NHL’s hottest team.
Gourde collected Brayden Point’s cross-ice feed and ripped a shot to the short side over the right arm of Pittsburgh goaltender Matt Murray to give the Lightning a 2-1 overtime victory Tuesday night. The win was Tampa Bay’s eighth straight and 20th in its last 23 games and came at the end of a draining back-to-back that started with an emotional overtime triumph in Columbus on Monday.
Barely 24 hours later, the Lightning found a way yet again despite playing the third period and the extra session without leading scorer Nikita Kucherov, who left late in the second with a lower-body injury. Still, Tampa Bay kept right on rolling when Gourde found the back on the net 2:45 into OT for his seventh of the season and first since Nov. 23.
Gourde admitted he thought about going over Murray’s glove but sensed an opening up high. Tampa Bay’s 38th and last shot ended with the goal lamp blinking red as Gourde’s teammates poured over the boards in celebration.
“It was a huge team effort and it really felt great to score that goal at the end there, finally,” Gourde said.
Mikhail Sergachev scored his ninth goal and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots for Tampa Bay, which drew within one point of Atlantic Division leader Boston for the best record in the NHL.
“That was definitely a mash unit tonight,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “It’s a tough league to win in, especially against a team as talented as that. But that was one of the guttier ones I’ve seen.”