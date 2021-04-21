TAMPA — Yanni Gourde scored 2:50 into overtime and Alex Killorn had a Gordie Howe hat trick to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night in a critical matchup between Central Division contenders.
Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves for his NHL-leading 27th win.
“There’s two good teams out there and we had a game plan in place and they executed it,’’ Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. “The guys did a good job.’’
Andrei Svechnikov and Brady Skjei scored for Carolina, which has only one regulation loss in the past eight games. Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots.
“It wasn’t good enough,’’ Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We got lucky to get a point out of that. Our goalie bailed us out. We had spurts where we were playing right, but it wasn’t good enough. We played the best team in hockey and we can’t play two periods like that and expect to get anything out of it.”
Carolina and Florida are tied for the Central Division lead with 63 points, though the Hurricanes have two games in hand. The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning are one point behind the co-leaders.
Gourde found a loose puck alone in the right circle and, after his initial shot was stopped by Mrazek, was able to put in the rebound before the Carolina goaltender could reach back. It was Gourde’s 16th goal of the season.
“I tried to get a shot off as quick as I could and was fortunate enough to get a rebound,’’ Gourde said. “I just followed through with it and then go to the net and that’s where usually I score my goals.’’
Killorn picked up an assist on the winner to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, an assist and a fight — which came in the third period against Jake Gardiner after Killorn delivered an open-ice hit on Martin Necas.
“Whenever you get a fight you’re always hoping that you could get a goal and assist,’’ Killorn said. “To get it on a game-winner in overtime is really special. They gave me the puck and everything, so a pretty cool moment.’’
Killorn opened the scoring after taking a pass from Tyler Johnson off the boards to skate in on a breakaway. Killorn pulled the puck to his backhand and lifted the shot over Mrazek at 14:42.
Point got his 300th career point on his 19th goal of the season after deflecting Ondre Palat’s shot-pass on the power play at 2:08 of the second period.
Svechnikov cut the lead to 2-1 just 10 seconds into a power play with a wrist shot from the left point.
Skjei pulled the Hurricanes even 1:08 into the third as he cut down from the left point to intercept a pass from Alex Barre-Boulet and beat Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot from the slot.
“I think we can learn from this,’’ Skjei said. “I don’t think we played the full 60 and it showed. We had good spurts of play but overall it wasn’t our best. Petr played a heck of a game. We’ve got to come back tomorrow, so we’ll learn a few things on video and get right back at it.”