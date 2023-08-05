Main Photo

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the Python Bowl will begin January 10th and members of the public will sign up for training, then compete to remove as many snakes as possible from the wild.

 FWC/AVERY BRISTOL

TALLAHASSE — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis highlighted the start of the 2023 Florida Python Challenge®, which will run for 10 days. Beginning today at 12:01 a.m. and ending at 5:00 p.m. on August 13, this year’s Challenge boasts more than 840 participants registered (and counting) from across Florida, the U.S., and the world. The person who removes the most pythons as part of the competition will be awarded the Ultimate Grand Prize of $10,000 followed by the second-place prize of $7,500. Additional prizes will be given for the most pythons removed in individual categories.

“Florida has made record investments in protecting the Everglades for generations to come, including the targeted removal of the invasive Burmese Python,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I wish all participants a memorable and safe hunt, and I look forward to seeing this year’s results.”

