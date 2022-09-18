Main Photo

Noah Gragson (9) comes through a turn during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

 MARK HUMPHREY/AP PHOTO

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Noah Gragson held off Brandon Jones over the closing laps Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to win his third consecutive Xfinity Series race.

Gragson won his series-high sixth race of the season driving a Chevrolet for JR Motorsports. He was aided when teammate Justin Allgaier was flagged for speeding during the final pit stops under caution; Gragson did not pit and restarted the race in the lead.

