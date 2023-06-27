Mercury Mystics Basketball

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner walks on the court before the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, June 16, 2023, in Washington.

 NICK WASS/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — Brittney Griner will be starting in the WNBA All-Star Game a year after she was an honorary choice by the league while she was being detained in Russia.

The Phoenix Mercury’s center was chosen by fans, media and players Sunday for her ninth All-Star game. Last season all the players wore Griner No. 42 jerseys for the second half of the game that was played in Chicago.

