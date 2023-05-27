Lynx Mercury Basketball

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, celebrates a score by guard Diana Taurasi (3) during the second half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Phoenix. The Mercury won 90-81.

 ROSS D. FRANKLIN/AP PHOTO

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury earned their first win of the WNBA season with a 90-81 victory against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

Diana Taurasi had 23 points and 10 assists, while Griner added 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks.

