Romania’s Simona Halep stretches to reach a shot from United States’ Coco Gauff during Women’s National Bank Open.

 CHRIS YOUNG/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

TORONTO — Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.

Halep, the 30-year-old from Romania, won the event in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

