Six bowls this season had their smallest crowds on record, with section after section of unoccupied seats a yawning indication of just how little buzz there can be for the long, long list of postseason games on the schedule.
Half-empty stadiums? Teams with tiny fan bases and mediocre records? Too many bowls?
They aren’t going away: There will actually be three more next year, bringing the total number of bowl games to 42. That means approximately 65% of the 130 Bowl Subdivision teams will go to a postseason game next season.
But ... why?
Attendance isn’t necessarily the measure of success. The bowl system generates hundreds of millions of dollars that conferences distribute to their schools. The games are inventory for television programming, and even if the ratings are modest, almost any bowl will draw more eyeballs than something else, particularly on a weekday afternoon.
That’s why ESPN owns 14 bowls, and the network will add two more to its portfolio in the 2020 season even though viewership has trended mostly downward since the playoff era started in 2014.
“It’s an indication of college football’s strength that you could have games that really don’t matter between teams people don’t typically watch that can get over a million viewers,” Sports Media Watch editor Jon Lewis said. “There are diminishing returns, but there’s a long way to go before you would see a reduction. In fact, I doubt you’ll see a reduction any time soon. You might see other networks try to get into having their own bowl games.”
Lewis added, “We might be up to 50 bowl games in a decade.”