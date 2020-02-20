MONTMELÓ, Spain — Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas sent an ominous signal to their challengers after clocking the two fastest lap times on the first day of Formula One’s preseason testing.
Hamilton set the top time of Wednesday’s opening session’s of 1 minute, 16.976 seconds, after he took over from Bottas behind the wheel of the new Silver Arrow for the 2020 season. Bottas’ best effort was 0.337 seconds slower.
The Mercedes duo also completed the most laps of any team with 173.
Sergio Pérez of Racing Point was the third fastest, followed by Max Verstappen in his Red Bull.
Hamilton enters the season as the clear favorite as he seeks to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles and surpass the German’s mark of 91 career wins. Hamilton has six titles and 84 wins.
In last year’s preseason testing, the Mercedes cars were slower than the rival Ferraris. But they beat them come the first race of the year and never lost their advantage.
Hamilton and Bottas had nine one-two race finishes last season as they dominated the field to finish first and second in the overall points standings.
Wednesday’s eight hours of running went smoothly for all teams, with no accidents or breakdowns.
The only setback was for Sebatian Vettel, who couldn’t run as scheduled because of an illness.