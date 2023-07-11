Britain F1 GP Auto Racing

Winner Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands. right, sprays champagne on second placed McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, and third Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, after the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023.

 LUCA BRUNO/AP PHOTO

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton is happy his old team McLaren is competitive in Formula One again, even if it is at his expense.

The seven-time champion lost an all-British tussle to McLaren's Lando Norris for second place in their home Grand Prix on Sunday. Norris even overtook all-conquering Red Bull driver Max Verstappen at the start to lead the race briefly. Getting the better of Verstappen has been almost impossible this season.

Recommended for you