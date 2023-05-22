APTOPIX Haney Lomachenko Boxing

Devin Haney, left, fights Vasiliy Lomachenko in an undisputed lightweight championship boxing match Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Haney won by unanimous decision. 

 JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney retained his titles Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden, but not without a controversial decision that former three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko's camp plans on appealing.

Lomachenko dominated the latter rounds and outpunched Haney, 124-110.

