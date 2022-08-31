Main Photo

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara throws. Coach Jim Harbaugh has decided to start Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara when No. 8 Michigan opens its season against Colorado State.

 RUTH ANNE LAWSON/STAFF

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh has decided to start Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara when No. 8 Michigan opens its season Saturday at home against Colorado State.

When the Wolverines host Hawaii the following week, Harbaugh has chosen to give J.J. McCarthy their first snap.

Recommended for you