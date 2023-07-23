Main Photo

United States’ Brian Harman, right and England’s Tommy Fleetwood look down the 14th hole from the tee during the third day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

 PETER MORRISON/AP PHOTO

HOYLAKE, England — The fascination with Brian Harman at the British Open has little to do with his golf so far. It’s rare in Britain to hear tales of hunting turkey, learning to skin a deer at age 8 and packing wild game in the freezer for his family to eat.

One tabloid called him “Brian the Butcher.” Another headline screamed, “I Shoot to Thrill.”

