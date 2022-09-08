Main Photo

Philadelphia Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa, left, scores against Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes on an RBI-sacrifice fly by Alec Bohm during the sixth inning.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA — A frustrated Bryce Harper thought he was headed back to the bench. Moments later, he was hollering in the midst of a wild celebration.

Harper got a gift double in the ninth inning when Miami left fielder Brian Anderson slipped chasing a flyball, then hustled home as Jean Segura flipped his bat high after hitting a single that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Marlins 3-2 Tuesday night.

Recommended for you