Tiger Woods, speaks during the trophy ceremony of the Hero World Challenge PGA Tour.

 FERNANDO LLANO/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — Twenty years have passed since Padraig Harrington first faced Tiger Woods on the weekend at a major, and the Irishman has kept a close watch ever since.

He doesn’t think Woods is finished. Harrington believes Woods can win another major if he can just get to the final nine holes.

