Main Photo

Padraig Harrington of Ireland plays his second shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the Dubai Desert Classic.

 KAMRAN JEBREILI/AP PHOTO

Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, double major winner Dottie Pepper and swing coach Butch Harmon were among 12 finalists announced Wednesday for the 2024 Class of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The 31-member nominating panel whittled the list down to four men, four women and four contributors. A 20-member selection panel comprising Hall of Fame members, media and leaders of major golf organizations meet on March 8 at The Players Championship to vote on induction.

